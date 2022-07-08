Tina Marie VanKomen

Our loving sister, Tina, passed away suddenly at her home in Lewiston on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at the age of 58.
Tina was born June 3, 1964, in Lewiston to Dewaine and Betty VanKomen. Tina grew up primarily in Lewiston and Lapwai along with her nine siblings. She attended high school in Lapwai, where she graduated in 1982.
Tina loved life — her smile was as big as her heart and she was kind to all she met. She loved her family, especially spending time with her children, grandchildren, siblings and mom at big family reunions. She enjoyed fishing at Campbell’s pond, spending time at her property in Pierce with her dogs, being away in the mountains and being at the family cabin at Soldiers Meadows.
Tina worked for the Lewiston School District and loved her job. She would put notes in her niece’s school desk to tell her how much she was loved. She found value in serving others and was always willing to help out when needed. She loved baking and flowers, and always had a smile for those around her.
Tina was a loving and kind sister, mother, grandmother, partner and friend. She is survived by her two children, Taron LaPlante and Nolan LaPlante; grandchildren, Aldon, Uriah, Asher, Aiden and Addalynn; her partner of 12 years, Richard Peterson; her loving mother, Betty VanKomen; brothers, Butch, Darrell, James, David and Danny; and her loving sister, Pam White. Tina was preceded in death by her father, Dewaine VanKomen; sister, Debbie Turner; and brothers, Darren and Bill VanKomen. Tina was loved by many nieces, nephews and in-laws and will be greatly missed by all whose lives she touched.
A celebration of Tina’s life will be held at a later date.