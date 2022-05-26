On Sunday, May 8, 2022, Timothy William Sutton passed away at the age of 40.
Timothy was born July 14, 1981, in Troy to Cindy Bennett and Mark Sutton.
During his youth, Tim enjoyed creating mischief with his family and friends; drawing on any blank canvas, building anything from scrap parts, riding and crashing dirt bikes, jumping off the blue bridge, climbing grain elevators, digging trenches in the backyard that the military would be proud of (sorry, Mom), epic tree forts, video games, Saturday morning cartoons, being the protective big brother and always making people laugh.
Tim had various occupations. For the last eight years, he was a diesel mechanic, which allowed him to travel the country. He always had a project to work on, from home improvements to rebuilding vehicles. He loved anything outdoors, especially camping and hunting with friends and family. While living in Orofino with his fiancee, Angela Stanfill, he was able to get back to his roots and enjoy his surroundings. Tim was a huge movie buff. You name it, he’d seen it. Comedy, fantasy and action were his favorite. He could quote “Ace Ventura” and “Dumb and Dumber” verbatim, and often did publicly to embarrass whomever he was with. Tim was a very caring, loving man with a huge heart. He was known for his wit, infectious smile, hardheadedness, carefree spirit and the best hugs.
Tim was so proud of his two children, Austin Sutton (20) and Gracie Sutton (15). His eyes would light up with a big smile anytime he spoke about them. He loved being a father and worked very hard to give them the best life he could. They will forever be his greatest accomplishment.
Though Tim left us too soon, he will live on in the eyes of those he knew and loved.
Timothy Sutton is survived by his son, Austin Sutton; daughter Gracie Sutton; mother Cindy Bennett; brother Tyler Bennett; sisters Melissa Sutton, Nicole Warner and Aitawna Bennett; grandmother Arlene Conway; fiancee Angela Stanfill; and many uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Carl Conway; grandparents Ed and Lucile Joscelyn; and aunts, Amy Benson and Ronda Howard.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. June 4, at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 1104 Warner Ave., Lewiston. Refreshments and cookies will be provided. Tim did not want a gloomy gathering, so come and share some memories, look at some embarrassing pictures and have a few laughs in his honor.
Love doesn’t die — people do. So, when all that’s left of me is love, give me away.