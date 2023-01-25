Beloved father, grandfather, uncle and brother Timothy Wayne Derks Sr., 64, of Sealy, Texas, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at his home in Bellville, Texas.
He was born Aug. 7, 1958, in Long Beach, Calif., the son of Everett “Malcom” and Vivian Derks. Tim grew up with many beloved aunts, uncles, grandparents and siblings, and attended schools in Banning, Calif., before relocating to Clarkston with his mother and siblings. He learned the hard work ethic that remained within him from his time working on his family’s ranch in California. After high school, he worked with his mother at “Mom’s RV” as a service technician until he opened his own businesses doing both upholstery and RV repair, which he enjoyed very much. It was while in Clarkston that he became a father, which was the great joy of his life.
In December 1999, Tim moved his family to Sealy, and became the proud owner and operator of Happy Camper RV repair.
He enjoyed playing pool and washers, watching movies, spending time with his children and grandchildren, and everything Disney. He was a natural teacher and loved to share the knowledge that he had gained in his lifetime with his kids and grandkids.
Tim is survived by his children: Manuel (Renee), Sherrie (Charles), Joshua (Talya), Timothy Jr. (Dawn), Marcus (Sristi), Amanda “Katie” (Brackston) and a special daughter, Leilani; his grandchildren, Mikayla, Anthony, Isaiah, Cruz, Kira, Xander, Timmy III, Everett, Rozy Jo, Anya, Stone, Hadassah and Daniel; siblings Rick, James, Cindy and Kimberly; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and beloved nephew, Christopher.
A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, at the Lifebridge Community Church in Sealy.
Schmidt Funeral Home of Bellville is in charge of arrangements.