Beloved father, grandfather, uncle and brother Timothy Wayne Derks Sr., 64, of Sealy, Texas, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at his home in Bellville, Texas.

He was born Aug. 7, 1958, in Long Beach, Calif., the son of Everett “Malcom” and Vivian Derks. Tim grew up with many beloved aunts, uncles, grandparents and siblings, and attended schools in Banning, Calif., before relocating to Clarkston with his mother and siblings. He learned the hard work ethic that remained within him from his time working on his family’s ranch in California. After high school, he worked with his mother at “Mom’s RV” as a service technician until he opened his own businesses doing both upholstery and RV repair, which he enjoyed very much. It was while in Clarkston that he became a father, which was the great joy of his life.