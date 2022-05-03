Jan. 6, 1950 — April 19, 2022
Timothy R. Eller, 72, passed away unexpectedly April 19, 2022, in Nezperce of an apparent heart attack. Tim was born Jan. 6, 1950, to Dale and Willetta Carlson Eller in Cottonwood. He spent his youth in Nezperce and attended school there, graduating from high school in 1969.
Growing up in a small town, Tim was involved in 4-H, Scouting and FFA. He and his family loved camping near Red River and along the Selway and Lochsa rivers. In his youth, he delivered the Lewiston Morning Tribune. As a teen, he spent a summer working for the U.S. Forest Service in Avery, Idaho. He was a member of the Nezperce Christian Church and its youth group.
Upon high school graduation, he enrolled in the U.S. Navy and was aboard the USS Camden, stationed primarily in the Philippines. He left the Navy after four years, but it was not to be his last time aboard a Navy vessel. Never one to do things the easy way, Tim decided to try another military branch, so thought he’d see how the U.S. Marine Corps suited him. He spent two years in the Marines and was based at Camp Pendleton in San Diego and at Camp Foster in Okinawa, Japan. Tim’s third military enlistment was a charm, when he re-enlisted in the Navy in 1979, primarily aboard the USS Kitty Hawk, staying until his retirement in 1993, having served his country for 20 years. His military service took him to ports around the world.
Tim attended Spokane Community College’s Culinary Arts Program. The majority of his nonmilitary career was spent in the restaurant industry as a cook and a baker. While living in Lewiston with his sisters Becky and Sharlyne and niece Sheila Dinnell, he attended Orchards Community Church and helped with the children’s programs. He was a member of the Nezperce Jaycees and the American Legion.
Tim was preceded in death by his parents, Dale and Willetta Eller, of Nezperce; an infant sister, Kathleen Jo; sister Sharlyne Dinnell, of Lewiston; brother Duane Eller, of Dillon, Mont.; and nephew Michael Porter, of Coeur d’Alene. He is survived by his son, Robert Eller; sister Janine Porter and husband, Ron, of Coeur d’Alene; sister Becky Eller, of Clarkston; sister Lori Venable and husband, Barry Estes, of Boise; and sister-in-law Joyce Eller, of Dillon. He also leaves his good friend and roommate, Chris MacLeod, of Nezperce, as well as his grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and their children.
Services will be held at 2 p.m., May 14 at the Nezperce Christian Church, with inurnment at the City Cemetery to follow.