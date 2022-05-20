Timothy Carlton Pomerinke passed away peacefully Sunday, May 15, 2022.
Tim was born in Lewiston on June 2, 1955. He graduated from Lewiston High School in 1973 and went on to graduate from Lewis-Clark State College with a bachelor’s degree in business management.
Tim served two years in the United States Navy. He enjoyed his time spent in Hawaii, Gaum and San Diego. Tim valued quality craftsmanship and had an incredible work ethic. Throughout his life, he enjoyed many hobbies: photography, riding his Harley, woodworking, painting, jogging, boating and so many more. His barefoot water skiing is legendary among his family and friends.
Tim loved the outdoors. He spoke fondly of hunting with his father and camping with his family as a child. As an Eagle Scout, Tim learned many skills that served him throughout his life. He later worked in the outdoor sporting industry. He spent many weekends in the mountains hiking, camping and canoeing with his family.
Tim was happiest when spending time with his wife, Connie. They explored local regions and visited family together.
Tim is survived by his devoted wife, Connie Borgen Pomerinke; his daughter, Katy Klien; stepdaughter Lacie Agidius and family; and his sisters, Shelli Pitner, Tami Cain and Kari Ravencroft, who will all miss him very much. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gene and Beth Pomerinke.
