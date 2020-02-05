Timothy Boyd Smith

On Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, our brother, Tim Boyd Smith, joined our parents, Warren “Smitty” and Dorothy “Dotti” Smith, in heaven.
Tim was born Sept. 22, 1953, joining his brother, Ed. His sister, Lisa, followed. Tim attended Holy Family in Clarkston and graduated from Clarkston High School in 1972. He was in a car accident in January 1971 which left him with disabilities. Tim was able to live on his own most of his life. He had a lot of support from his mom, dad, stepmom, brother and sister.
The last few years, Tim lived in Coeur d’Alene. He worked at OUI in Lewiston and Goodwill in Coeur d’Alene.
Tim is survived by brother Ed and Louise Smith, of Clarkston; sister Lisa and John Horner, of Lewiston; stepmother Charlotte Smith, of Clarkston; stepbrothers Jeff and Denise Chaffins, of Moscow, and Dan Carey, of Shelton, Wash.; and many nephews, nieces and greats.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy “Dottie” Smith; father Warren W. Smith Jr.; grandfather Warren E. Smith; grandmothers Velva Smith and Ancle Maxwell; and stepbrother Mike Carey.
We would like to thank everyone at S&L Start for all you did for Tim, especially Justin Pfliger, who did so much with Tim. Also, thank you to Kootenai Health and Hospice of North Idaho for their care and kindness.
Memorial donations can be sent to Hospice of North Idaho, 2290 W. Prairie Ave., Coeur d’Alene, ID 83815.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday at Merchant Funeral Home in Clarkston. Burial will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Vineland Cemetery, with a memorial service at 1 p.m. the same day at Merchant Funeral Home. A reception will follow the service at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 505 Maple St., Clarkston.
