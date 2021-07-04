Timmy W. Olson, 75, passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021, with family beside him after a courageous battle with ALS.
He was born Feb. 11, 1946, to Alvin and Violet Olson in Moscow. He grew up on Texas Ridge until the age of 10 when his mother passed away. He was then placed with his second family, Don and Rhoda Spence. He graduated from Deary High School in 1964.
After graduation, Tim enrolled in the U.S. Army where he was a member of the Army Security Agency and stationed in Kastel, Germany. Timmy was honorably discharged in 1968. He then married Andrea Kirk in 1969, and they had two children, Dawn and Eric. At the time of his passing, he and Andrea had been married for 51 years.
In 1972, Timmy started his logging career until he was forced into early retiredment due to an accident. He then joined the White Pine School District as a bus driver.
He enjoyed working on his 1946 Chevy and he prided himself at being a good grandpa. Whether it was teaching Dylan how to find mushrooms or taking Haley for morning pancakes, or cheering Myah and Alli on from the sidelines, he enjoyed his time with each of them tremendously.
Tim is survived by his wife, Andrea Olson; daughter, Dawn Leas; son, Eric (Angie) Olson; grandchildren, Dylan Leas, Hayley Leas-Gray (Jacob), Myah Olson and Allison Olson; great-grandchild, Harper Gray; and siblings, Dorman Olson and Margie Heustis.
He was preceded in death by his parents; eight siblings; son-in-law, JR Leas; and grandson, Mason Olson.
A graveside service will be held at 3:30 p.m. July 9 at Pine Crest Cemetery, Deary. A potluck dinner at the Deary Community Center will follow. The family would like to thank the Deary Ambulance Crew, TLC Foundation and all Timmy’s friends and family that showed support.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the TLC Foundation, to ALS research, or to the Deary Ambulance Fund.