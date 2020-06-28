Tim Stuart

On Wednesday, June 17, 2020, Timothy Michael Stuart, 51, was called up to run the jet boat on the rivers of Heaven with his faithful black Lab, Codee, by his side.
Tim wasn’t a religious man but would tell people he didn’t need church because he worked in God’s country. It’s a comfort to know that Tim will always be there. His heart is now healthy, he can take a dip of Copenhagen without worry, and have a beer or two while fishing for the “one that got away.” Maybe even get in a few rounds of golf.
Tim was a true Idahoan. He appreciated the area’s beauty, its history and its river stories. He enjoyed hunting, four-wheeling, camping, fishing, fantasy football, NASCAR and golfing. He never met a stranger he didn’t call a friend. He was happiest outdoors, unless it was hot, then he appreciated air conditioning.
Tim was born on Sept. 13, 1968, in Chehalis, Wash., to Richard and Karen Stuart. He was raised in Lewiston, went to Webster Elementary, Jenifer Junior High, graduated from Lewiston High School in 1986 and attended Lewis-Clark State College. He worked as a firefighter for Idaho CTPTA-Orofino, but it was the river he called his job. He was taught by the best to become the best. He maneuvered the rapids with ease to prove it. He was employed by Beamers and drove for other outfitters until he was hired by Idaho Power in 1997. His official title was environmental technician/boat operator, but he said he was “just a boat driver.” Everyone knew he was more. For more than 23 years, Tim made countless trips into Hells Canyon with his co-workers from Idaho Power, and brought them back safe every time. The knowledge he passed on will never be forgotten.
In 2005, he reconnected with the girl he fell in love with “at first sight” in 1994 at Beamers, Laura Reese. They were married in 2009. They shared the love of their pets, home and each other.
He is survived by his wife, Laura Stuart; parents Richard and Karen Stuart; sisters Tammy (Travis) Stamper and Trish (Donal) Kearney; brothers Travis Stuart and Toby Stuart; nephews Trenton Stamper, Brandon Kearney and Hunter Mooneyham Stamper; his stepchildren, Cody (Jenn) Reese and Kelsey (Tyson) Larson. Surviving family also includes his “river” friends and outfitters, his Pomeroy Guys, and his co-workers at Idaho Power. They will miss his laughs, his jokes, his stories and his company. A celebration will be planned for later in August to honor Tim’s life and adventures.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Tim Stuart Heart Fund at Potlatch No. 1 Financial Credit Union to contribute to his medical bills and hospital expenses.
Tim loved life and everyone loved him. He will be missed.