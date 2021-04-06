Tim Krueger

Timothy Harold Krueger, 72, of Clarkston passed away peacefully Saturday, April 3, 2021, at home. He was a lovely husband, father, brother and grandfather.
He was born Feb. 20, 1949, to Albert (Hal) and Bonnie in Pasco. He was the first of five siblings. In 1966 the family moved to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley and opened Krueger Trailer Sales. Tim graduated from Clarkston High School in 1967, and continued his dedication to the valley as a businessman owning Travelland RV for 38 years.
He met the love of his life, Sue, at a softball game in 1981 and they were married that same year Dec. 11 in Coeur d’Alene. Tim brought his son Tim Jr. to the marriage with lots of ’70s and ’80s rock and roll on road trips to Moses Lake and back to Lewiston.
Tim spent his whole life supporting his family and leading by example with his strong work ethic. He was a consummate host, making sure everyone was cared for before himself. Tim’s Masonic affiliation started 43 years ago becoming an apprentice Mason with Nitosa Lodge #204 in Asotin. He held several stations in those many years, but the proudest was becoming Worshipful Master of the lodge seven times. Tim received the Grand Master’s Achievement Award twice. He was elected to dual membership to Nez Perce Lodge #10 of Lewiston where he was installed as secretary, a position he held for 26 years. He joined Scottish Rite and received the Knight Commander – Court of Honor. He also joined the York Rite Bodies and received the Red Cross of Constantine.
He became a Shriner of Calam Temple, was appointed to the Divan in 1989 and served as Potentate in 1996. One of his favorite events was the Shrine Circus. He was elected to the Board of Governors of Shriner’s Hospital for Children of Spokane by the Imperial Board of Trustees and was an Emeritus member in recognition of his many years of dedicated service.
He was a Lewiston City Council member in 1998 and he helped name the Nez Perce Grade. He was also a board member of the Lewiston Orchard Sewer District as secretary treasurer for 14 years. Tim was also a founding member of the Lewiston Clarkston Sunrise Rotary and a Paul Harris Fellow. He served as president twice and secretary for a number of years. He was also a volunteer for the Lewiston Roundup Association helping the directors with the grounds and royalty trailer and he was a Gold Buckle member since 2000.
Tim is survived by his wife, Sue; his son Tim Jr. (Suzanne) and grandchildren Calvin, Caleb, and Claire of Syracuse, N.Y.; stolen children by love, Kristine and Steven Gustafson and granddaughters Isabel and Olivia of Clarkston; brother Ken of Lewiston; sister Karen of Clarkston; stepmother Nancy Wood of Lewiston and stepsiblings Becky, Kelly and Rob; in-laws Roger (Sandy) Riggers of Craigmont, Janice (Gary) Silvers of Spokane, and Jim (Alia) Riggers of Winchester and many extended family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hal and Bonnie Krueger; brother Rick; and sister Linda. Tim will be missed by his spoiled rotten dog KOKO.
Cremation and Masonic service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at CrossPoint Alliance Church, 1330 Powers Ave., Lewiston. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Nez Perce Masonic Lodge #10 Memorial Building Fund, 1122 18th Ave., Lewiston, ID 83501.
Freemasonry – A Great Way of Life.