Threasa “Tee” Fuhs, beloved matriarch of our family, passed away Nov. 27, 2022, after succumbing to respiratory failure.
Tee was born Jan. 15, 1934, in Bottineau, N.D., to parents Joe and Eliza (Peltier) Wilkie. Her early life was spent on the family farm and attending school in Bottineau.
As a young woman, Tee traveled to Havre, Mont., to visit her sisters Lilllian and Pauline, who resided there at the time. She liked Havre and decided to stay with her sis Pauline and brother-in-law Don while acquiring a job at Buttrey Foods. It was in Havre that she met Norman, “Norm,” the love of her life. They were married in Chester, Mont., on Oct. 22, 1955, and had many wonderful years together until his death in 2018.
Tee and Norm loved children, and together they raised three sons and three daughters. Their homes would include several moves that would take the family from Montana into Washington state. Clarkston became their final home in 1977.
Tee was a wonderful and diligent homemaker for many years, keeping everything on track for her large family. As their children grew up, Tee started working outside of the home full time. She would try her hand at various jobs and found her niche at Twin City Foods for 17 years until she retired.
Threasa is survived by her children Donna (husband Frank) Christman, Victor, Cindy Fuhs, Randy, Brian (wife Jennifer) and Lisa (husband Joe) Hancock. She is also survived by her sister Pauline Finley, sisters-in-law Rose and Verian Wilkie, grandchildren numbering 17 and an abundance of great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Threasa was preceded in death by her husband, Norman; granddaughter Jeramy Denison; her parents, Joe and Eliza; siblings Cecilia, Dave, Richard (Dick) Wilkie and, most recently, sister Lillian Fieber; and brothers-in-law Donald Finley and Harold Fieber.
Our memories of Tee are filled with her incredible love for Norm and her whole family. She was a woman who got enjoyment from so many of the simple things in life, such as Mariners baseball games, visits to the casino to play the slot machines, playing board games and especially those evening card games that stretched into the wee hours of the morning. Those wonderful family reunions at Spirit Lake were especially dear to her. Tee absolutely loved anything and everything having to do with Christmas. She would always say you can never have too much Christmas.
Tee and Norm always welcomed everyone into their home with open arms, making you feel right at home. They will be forever missed by their family and friends.
No services are being held at this time. A private family burial for Tee and Norm’s ashes will take place later at a date to be announced.