Thomasine “Tommie” Frazier passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020, in her home in Lewiston.
Tommie was born to Thomas J. McCurry and Ruth Messer McCurry on May 19, 1930, in Ballantine, Mont.
She spent the first eight years of her life living in various locations in Montana, moving with the family to Lewiston in 1938. Tommie attended schools in White Sulfur Springs, Lewiston, Moscow and Spirit Lake. In 1947, her senior year of high school, she married Raymond Kirk Frazier. Together they had seven children. Tommie was a volunteer Girl Scout leader for 15 years and volunteered for many local nonprofits while caring for her family. Tommie would earn her high school diploma 20 years later from Clarkston High School.
After completing her high school diploma in 1967, she went on to get a business diploma from Lewis-Clark State College business college in 1968. Tommie worked for several area nonprofits and returned to LCSC in 1980, obtaining her B.S. in management technology in 1984, while continuing to work.
At the time of her retirement, she was the finance manager for OUI in Lewiston.
Not one to remain idle, she put her sewing, crafting and cooking skills to use, supplementing her income by selling her handiwork to hundreds of locals and having a presence at numerous craft fairs. She was best known as “The Pot Holder Lady.” She sold thousands of handcrafted potholders, with customers purchasing to send to friends and family in other states or overseas. Her work was also featured on a Festival of Trees display.
Tommie grew her own fruits and vegetables and had, without a doubt, “the best salsa ever.” Quick sellers were her homemade strawberry and raspberry jams.
In addition to crafting, she enjoyed working on family genealogy and traced the family roots back 200 years.
Tommie also enjoyed playing bingo, occasional family trips to Nevada, reading and gardening. Her favorite pastime was playing cards with her family and very few get-togethers did not involve family games of some sort.
Tommie is survived by her children, Kathleen Nees, Ronald Frazier and Toni Frazier, of Clarkston; Jeffrey (Diana Lombard), of Lewiston, and Stephen Frazier, of Spokane. Two sons, Charles and Mark, preceded her in death. She is also survived by grandchildren David (Helenee) Hannus, Angela Robinson, Charles Griggs, Anthony Nees, Brian (Laura) Nees and Curtis (Jessica) Nees, Travis Frazier, Jody (Trent) Sorenson, Thomas (Nichole) Frazier, Corey (Faith) Frazier and Brandon Frazier. A grandchild, Samantha Frazier, preceded her.
She leaves 38 great-, 15 great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. A special thanks to Terry (Rich) Mosman, Teresa Wakeman, Jim Shoop, Shawn Hantke and Michelle (Ken) McCurry, who kept in close contact with her, as well as her sister-in-law, Ilda McCurry.
In addition to her two sons and granddaughter, she was preceded in death by her grandparents, parents and siblings, Genevieve McCurry, Carol Childers, Beverly Anderson, Colleen Betschart and recently her baby brother, George McCurry.
Our mom, grandma, aunt, sister and friend was a beautiful soul. Part of her last statement to her family reads, “To my family, as you have shown your care, concern and love while I was living ... you can continue to love me by showing that same love to other people.” A celebration of life will be held at a later date. For now in her memory, please reach out to others in whatever way you can.
“We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give.” — Winston Churchill.
Condolences may be sent to 540 11th St. in Clarkston and will be shared with all on the day of her celebration.