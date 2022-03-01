Thomas “Tom” John Brausen passed away peacefully from natural causes at his home Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. He always had a positive outlook on life. Even during the toughest times, he would say “It’s just another day in paradise.”
Tom was a lifelong Moscow resident, born Sept. 25, 1953, to John and Dolly Brausen. He attended St. Mary’s School and was a 1972 graduate from Moscow High School. Tom was never afraid of hard work, beginning as a young boy with a paper route. As he grew older, he worked for his dad and uncle at A&J Furniture, then Tri-State, North American Van Lines, and finally Washington State University, where he retired in 2019. As hard as he worked, he enjoyed playing more. He taught us kids early on to finish chores by Thursday to be free for the weekend — not that we listened.
Tom’s greatest passion was his family. His children and grandchildren were his pride and joy. He loved spending time fishing at “Grandpa’s lake,” as his grandson Bo would say, or making “buns and gravy” (he forgot the hotdogs), and countless hours with his sons Jason and Adam, and grandsons Taylor, Mason, Morgan and Keagan catching the big ones. Tom had a big heart and opened his door to many family and friends over the 42 years he lived at the farmhouse. He lived with most of his grandchildren at one time or another, which is a gift to all of us.
Tom had an uncanny sense of showing up to help family and friends when needed. He always put family first, checking on his sisters, cousins and close friends to make sure they had everything. He was the first to arrive when needed — with a big smile.
Tom was grateful he could enjoy his retirement living independently in the in-law’s apartment that his daughter, Alena, and son-in-law, Kirk, built for him at their home. He would say his favorite time of day was watching the sunsets and sunrises, saying “Just another day in paradise.” When he retired, he spent time saying “just let me show you” to all of us in the house — boy did we learn a lot about what he knew. He looked forward to simple things like seeing the fall colors on the St. Joe, driving his girls around, fishing with his boys, and frequently checking on his boathouse all year long.
He had the opportunity to travel, visiting friends in Arizona and Mexico. Recently, fishing in Cabo with cousin Jim and lifelong friend Rick. He was so proud (and exhausted) from catching a Marlin.
Tom’s peaceful place was either fishing on the St. Joe or cruising Chatcolet Lake sharing the history of the Rocky Point, Conklin and Harrison to all who joined him on his “best wife” — aka his boat, with a can of Rainer. He seemed to have a sixth sense and always arrived when dinner or warm cookies were done. Tom was never good at just sitting around — he always had somewhere to be. Those who knew him well knew he would drive two and a half hours to have breakfast, just because. He would show up when needed and leave without a word. Must have been time to leave, we just didn’t know it. At least we all know he is forever enjoying another day in paradise.
Tom is survived by his sons, Jason (Anthea) Brausen and Adam Brausen; daughter Alena (Kirk) Hume; grandchildren Mason, Morgan, Keagan and Bo Brausen, Taylor Brausen, and Addy and Lilly Hume; sisters Cathy Headrick and Barb (Gary) Femreite; and a long list of cousins and friends who he considered his brothers and sisters.
Tom is joining his parents, John and Dolly Brausen, in eternal paradise. He will have a joyous and mischievous reunion with his cousin Reenie Connelly. Oh, God, this was your idea. Good luck with that — you created them.
Please join us for a toast to Tom from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday at the Dirty Goat aka The Plantation. A celebration of life will be from 3-6 p.m. Saturday at the Elks Golf Course with a lunch provided. Side dishes and desserts will be appreciated. Come as you are and share the many memories. Later this year, Tom’s ashes will be spread at Indian Cliffs on Chatcolet Lake — all are welcome.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow and condolences may be left at shortsfuneralchapel.com.