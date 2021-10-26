Thomas “Tom” Alan Alexander, the eldest of Susan Trail and Malcolm Alexander, passed away Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at Providence Holy Family Hospital in Spokane.
He was born Oct. 24, 1962, in Everett, Wash. He was raised in Ellensburg, Wash. His family spent two years in Pullman, where he attended Pullman High School. Here he met his future wife, Evelyn (Zamora) Alexander. He then returned to Ellensburg and graduated high school in 1981. He spent some time attending school at Washington State University and Central Washington University. While attending Central Washington University, he spent summers working with the Department of Natural Resources Helitack crew, which sparked his interest in small aircraft mechanics. He then went on to Clover Park Technical College in Lakewood, Wash., where he earned his A&P (Airframe and Powerplant) licenses.
Tom and Evelyn were married in 1984. They went on to have three beautiful daughters, Therra Alexander, Whitney Alexander and Megan Alexander.
In 1992, he and Evelyn moved to Potlatch where they raised their family. Tom worked at Inter-State Aviation at the Pullman-Moscow Airport as an A&P mechanic for 28 years, the majority of which he was the head of aircraft maintenance.
Tom had a wide variety of interests and hobbies. He loved to learn new skills and work with his hands. Among his many interests were ham radio, learning to play guitar and knitting. He was an amazing cook and baking pies were his specialty. He also enjoyed spending time outdoors in the mountains with his family. He always had his camera ready to capture people, things and scenery. He found beauty in things that others might not notice until they saw his photographs. Tom also had a sense of humor that could get anyone laughing.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Malcolm Alexander and Susan Trail, and his daughter, Therra Alexander. He is survived by his wife, Evelyn Alexander; daughters Whitney Alexander and Megan Alexander; his four grandchildren; his brothers James Alexander and Steven Alexander, and his sister Heather Storedahl.
A memorial service followed by reception will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Grace Church in Potlatch.
Donations can be made to Potlatch Fire and Ambulance in Tom’s name.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow and condolences may be left at shortsfuneralchapel.com.