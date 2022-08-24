Thomas T. Sprute was born July 31, 1940, in Keuterville, to Cottonwood farmers Louis and Alice Sprute. He died Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at Tendercare Home in Clarkston at the age of 82.
Tom was known to friends, neighbors and family as a kind and generous person. He loved conversation, and even into his last months, he was great fun to talk to, and always exuded a positive spirit.
Tom grew up on the family farm, and graduated from St. Gertrude’s Academy in Cottonwood. He attended St. Martin’s University in Olympia, and served in the U.S. Army at Fort Lewis, and then the Army Idaho National Guard until an Honorable Discharge in 1973. He and his wife, Janet, were married in 1964, and lived their entire adult lives in Lewiston, where Tom worked at Potlatch Corp. They designed and built their dream home in 1980, and lived there for 40 years.
Tom was an active member of the Lewiston Elks, and enjoyed skeet shooting and woodworking in his spare time. He and Janet were animal lovers, and had a number of pets throughout the years — cats, dogs and rabbits.
Tom is survived by sister-in-law Rita Sprenger, of Beaverton, Ore., nieces Shannon Spicciati (Alan), of Auburn, Wash., and Kelli Shuster (Dave), of Portland, Ore.; great-nephews Andrew and Sam Spicciati, and Nate and Ian Shuster, and a number of cousins in the Cottonwood area. He was preceded in death by his wife, Janet, brother, Bill, and his parents.
Family members wish to thank the staff at Tendercare for their support and care for Tom over the last 2½ years. Special thanks also to Betty Fuller, as well as the friends and neighbors who have visited Tom faithfully. An announcement about a memorial service will be forthcoming.
Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements and condolences may be left at shortsfuneralchapel.com.