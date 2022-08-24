Thomas T. Sprute

Thomas T. Sprute was born July 31, 1940, in Keuterville, to Cottonwood farmers Louis and Alice Sprute. He died Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at Tendercare Home in Clarkston at the age of 82.

Tom was known to friends, neighbors and family as a kind and generous person. He loved conversation, and even into his last months, he was great fun to talk to, and always exuded a positive spirit.