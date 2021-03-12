Thomas Reed Tillson, 68, passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021, in Elk River.
Tillson was born July 14, 1952, to Ellen (Malm) Tillson in Moscow. He grew up in Elk River and attended school there. He married Sharon Swearingen Feb. 18, 1977. Two children were born to the union. The marriage ended in divorce.
On April 20, 1999, he and Dawn Latta married. He held various jobs throughout his life, from logging, maintenance man, wildland firefighter and finally a bar tender. He served as mayor of Elk River for one term and served on city council. He was currently serving on the Clearwater Highway District Board.
He is survived by his wife, Dawn; son TJ; sister Mona Cotterell; stepsons Wade and Jeff Latta; and seven grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his mother, infant daughter Kristi and beloved dog Gabby.
A memorial service is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. May 15 at the community center in Elk River with a luncheon to follow.