Thomas R. Tucker, 76, passed away surrounded by loved ones Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, from stroke-related complications.

Tom is survived by his wife of 33 years, Sue, at the Kamiah home; son Rob Tucker, of Phoenix; daughter Mary (Daniel) Rheinschmidt, of Richland, Wash.; stepdaughters, Jamie (Tony) Stifter and Jessica (Ryan Bays) Noble, of Kennewick, Wash; a sister, Sue (Leighton Riber) Tucker, of Stanwood, Wash.; and seven grandchildren and two nephews.

