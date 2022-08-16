Thomas R. Tucker, 76, passed away surrounded by loved ones Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, from stroke-related complications.
Tom is survived by his wife of 33 years, Sue, at the Kamiah home; son Rob Tucker, of Phoenix; daughter Mary (Daniel) Rheinschmidt, of Richland, Wash.; step-daughters, Jamie (Tony) Stifter and Jessica (Ryan Bays) Noble, of Kennewick, Wash; a sister, Sue (Leighton Riber) Tucker, of Stanwood, Wash.; and 7 grandchildren and two nephews.
Thomas was born to Fred and Nancy Tucker on Aug. 13, 1945, in Seattle. He attended school in Bothell, Wash., through his primary and middle school years and he completed his schooling at Edison Tech on Broadway in Seattle. He completed his apprenticeship for construction lineman for IBEW 77.
Thomas married Marian Wyckoff on Nov. 23, 1973. He had a deep love for building free flight model airplanes, classic cars and riding motorcycles. He would often be found on the weekends perfecting either hobby and participating in various clubs. He and Marian even ventured to Walla Walla State Prison for a model airplane event. Tom was widowed when Marian unfortunately succumbed to a courageous battle of breast cancer in 1982. He loved her deeply and spoke fondly of her over the years.
He started work at Puget Power in the mid-1970s, where he continued working until 1995. He loved linework and made so many good friends. While working there he met Susan, who worked in the headquarters where the crews were dispatched from. They each were completely swept away by each other and joined families July 29, 1989. Tom had become quite the street rod and motorcycle enthusiast over the years and could be found most weekends planning an adventure somewhere. The family adventures included camping in their Chinook motorhome; building a huge campfire, affectionately known as The Tucker Fire; camping in the Coleman tent; or wandering to various states for car shows. Tom and Sue became avid travelers on his classic BMW and made a few cross-country trips over the years.
In 1995, Tom was able to hang up his hat on his 20-plus year career at Puget Power and moved to Idaho. He had no plans except to ride his motorcycle wherever he wanted and play in the woods. He was always well known for his involvement in the Skagit Motorcycle Club and their part in building trail. This became pretty handy in Idaho. He would spend many hours cutting trails that Sue and her horse friends would reap the benefits of. In the winter, many neighbors would take advantage of his trails while snowmobiling.
Tom’s favorite part of his endless adventures in Idaho, was having his favorite travel partner, Sue, by his side. Together they would set off to various events, via whatever mode of transportation struck their fancy. They thoroughly enjoyed retired life and were always making plans to see something or someone. He spoke often of his love of where he lived and all he was able to do, right from his back porch. He will be deeply missed by many, however, none more than his family and loving widow, Sue.
A celebration of Tom’s life will be held from 1-5 p.m. Aug. 27 at their Kamiah home. Donations may be sent to Glenwood-Caribel Volunteer Fire District P.O. Box 333 Kamiah, ID 83536.