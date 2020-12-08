Thomas R. Morgan, 50, of Lewiston, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at Lewiston.
He was born July 15, 1970, to Cathy (Bly) Colvin, of Clarkston. Tom attended schools in Lewiston and received his GED.
He had various jobs and worked as a CNA for the VA hospital in Lewiston, delivered papers for the Moneysaver in Lewiston until they closed and walked a dog for his cousin, Trudy.
Tom was a loner, he never married. However he loved his family, animals, video games, reading and crocheting. He was always ready to lend a hand to anyone who needed help.
He is survived by his mother, Cathy; stepfather Dan; sisters Rae (Joe) Morgan and Kerry (Al) Reagan; grandmother Audrey Bly; nephews Christian and Austin; and nieces Rylie and Mercedes. He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Jesse Bly Sr., and uncle Jesse Bly Jr.
There will be no services and Tom will be buried near his grandpa.