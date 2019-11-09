Thomas Patrick Skeels died Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at home in Lewiston, at the age of 71.
He was born Feb. 2, 1948, to Harvey and Nellie Marlett Skeels in Chewelah, Wash. He came from a hardworking and fun-loving family of 10. Raised on a farm outside of Addy, Wash., he worked for several farmers around the area. He graduated from Colville (Wash.) High School in 1967. He moved to Dayton, Wash., and married Vicki Russell Skeels on Aug. 31, 1968. In 1969, they moved to St. Maries, where they raised their children.
He worked for 35 years as a heavy equipment operator for Potlatch Mill in St. Maries. He loved the mountains, hunting, fishing and working on cars.
His family was important. He was a proud dad, loving grandpa and husband.
He had many friends and was quick to offer help to others. He had a great sense of humor and was willing to listen to friends and strangers.
Tommy is survived by his wife of 51 years, Vicki; son Jeromy; daughter Marci; brothers Tim and Randy; sister Annette; grandkids Brandon, Heather, Ryan and Connor; and numerous family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Alvin, Chester, Harvey “Denny” and Donnie; and sisters Mona Tweedy and Donna Cunningham.
Tommy will be greatly missed by his loving family and friends. At his request, no funeral will be held.