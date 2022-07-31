Thomas Patrick Hayes was born Aug. 27, 1980, to Tim and Becky Hayes, of Orofino. He was a very large child from birth on up and large in life. He had a great big heart and a great big smile. Through Tom’s years, he was very caring, loving and especially protective of his younger sister, Nicky.

In his younger years, Tom played baseball, football, basketball, and took horse 4-H. But his love became hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed other activities; one, his mother was against, which was “mudding” with his pickup and jumping gravel piles, which his little sister, Nicky, “squealed” on him about.