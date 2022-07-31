Thomas Patrick Hayes was born Aug. 27, 1980, to Tim and Becky Hayes, of Orofino. He was a very large child from birth on up and large in life. He had a great big heart and a great big smile. Through Tom’s years, he was very caring, loving and especially protective of his younger sister, Nicky.
In his younger years, Tom played baseball, football, basketball, and took horse 4-H. But his love became hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed other activities; one, his mother was against, which was “mudding” with his pickup and jumping gravel piles, which his little sister, Nicky, “squealed” on him about.
Tom loved his whole family and was especially fond of his grandfathers, Pay Hayes, of Orofino, and Bill Craner, of St. Maries, Idaho. When he was a little boy, he loved going carpentering with “Grandpa” Craner on his new house builds and going to see Grandpa Pat Hayes.
Tom also worked in our family businesses: Frontier Foods and Becky’s Burgers, where he was “The Ultimate” in employees, with his big smile, speed and professionalism. In high school, his dream was to become a helicopter pilot. He felt the only way to achieve his dream and get enough hours was to join the United States Army. He enlisted at the age of 18, and through his hard work, ethics and motivation, he quickly was in “The Airborne Division,” then became a “top of the line” Chinook CH 47 Helicopter pilot — well revered with 20 years served in the U.S. Army, rank CW4.
We are all so extremely proud of Tom. He attained a fantastic career and was so respected and honored by his comrades and friends.
“A personal note.” When Tom saw someone “doing wrong,” family or friends, he tried to talk to them, to get them back on track. Tom was very forthright and never afraid to speak the truth, especially if it was for the good. He was a very joking, loving and caring person. His bear hugs could not be beat.
In the last year of his life, Tom met “the love of his,” Kristin Erickson, with whom he traveled, skied, rode bikes, camped and fished. They had everything in common, and he loved her three children, Linnea, Sonja and Mira, as his own, and they loved him.
They all went camping and fishing and had made a lovely, happy life together, with marriage included in future plans.
Tom also had three children, Patrick, Sam and Sophia. He loved these children so deeply.
Tom will be missed by so many: parents, family, friends and comrades.
We salute Tom as a red-blooded, all-American patriotic hero for his military service of 20 years and firefighting with the huge Chinook he took charge of. This was a great man and will be sorely missed. Love, your mom, dads and family.
Tom is survived by Tim Hayes, father, of Orofino; Becky Hovey, mother, and her husband, Steven Hovey; sister, Nicole, and her husband, Dylan Bonner, and daughter, Ariyah; uncle, Billie Craner, of St. Maries and aunt, Deborah Craner; aunt and uncle Jeanne and Allen Webb; aunt and uncle Terry and Harvey Leach; aunt and uncle Cheri and Scott Steinmetz; grandmother Eleanor Hayes; great aunt Betty Tom Eckroth; and so many more.
Tom was preceded in death by his grandparents, Pay Hayes, of Orofino, and grandparents Bill and Dorothy Craner.
The funeral of Thomas Patrick Hayes will be at 3 p.m., Friday, Aug. 5, in the conference room at the Best Western Lodge at Rivers Edge in Orofino. There will be a reception afterward, with food and drinks. During the ceremony, there will be slides, and Tom will be carried in a carriage with horse and buggy down and through town, then out to the cemetery, with the Military Honor Guard and USFS Honor Guard. There will be fly-ins by Chinook Helicopters. These choppers may land at the airport, to see, in honor of Tom, for his service to both country and state.
Any donations can be made to Burk Minor, Wildland Firefighter Foundation, (208) 424-1111.