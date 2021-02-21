On Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, Thomas Owen Mortimer passed away at the age of 66 at his home in Anatone.
He was born April 6, 1954, in Seattle and adopted at 3 months of age by George LaRoy and Gwendolyn “Graves” Mortimer. Tom was very competitive growing up. He enjoyed basketball, built and raced go-carts, and was a sports fan through and through. Although Tom struggled with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, he played the cards he was dealt to the fullest. A close friend of 55 years commented the he had never complained about his struggles.
He began his professional career working construction, eventually taking a job at Airborne Express managing the Nike account. Tom enjoyed his extracurricular activities and helped organize numerous events from the “Gardens to Gas Works” race for the JayCee’s to fishing tournaments and card games. Tom enjoyed spending time with cousins and working on the ranch in Anatone and eventually retired and built his dream home there. He enjoyed hosting card games, barbecues and even wedding receptions.
Tom, being a member of the Clarkston Eagles 3936, had many good friends that were more like family than fellow poker players. Tom will forever be remembered for his incredible sense of humor and “will not quit” attitude. He loved a challenge and if told he could not do something, he would prove you wrong.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.