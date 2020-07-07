Thomas “Mike” Michael Wren, 75, of Grangeville, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020, while driving a gravel truck on Joseph Plains near White Bird.
Mike was born June 26, 1945, in Cottonwood to Cliff and Oda (Yount) Wren. He was born the fourth of sixth siblings. He was a lifelong man of the Camas Prairie area. He attended school in Grangeville, where he was a standout athlete and scholar. He attended Sts. Peter and Paul, St. Gertrude’s Academy and graduated from Grangeville High School in 1963.
He always appreciated his uncle Dan and aunt Marge Murphy for welcoming him into their home as one of their own during his somewhat turbulent childhood.
Mike married Mary Ann Earp (Profitt). They had three children while living and working on the family farm at Denver, Idaho. They later divorced. He did a brief stint in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and returned home to run the family farm.
After brief marriages to Darla Moore and Terri LeTourneau, Mike met and married Jeannette Pingle, in 1984. She stayed by his side through thick and thin until his untimely death.
Throughout his life, he worked for Wrens Prairie Ranches, Boyer Farms in Lapwai, Highland Enterprises in Grangeville, Hygrades Meats in Spokane, Turner Rock Crushing in Grangeville and lastly for the Doumecq Highway District.
He enjoyed the outdoors, friends, working around his place and work in general. Everyone who really knew him, loved him. If you knew his passions and his struggles, you loved all of him. He will be remembered for his kindness, passion, love, intensity and ability to keep those around him on their toes. He left a memorable impression behind him. He will always be remembered as the tornado he was.
He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his siblings, Jake (Marianne), Judy (Gary Kuiper), Jeanne (Elmer Zerr), Steve and Shirley (Steve Crane); his children, Travis (Olivia), Dan and Vickie; his grandkids, Tucker, Tyler, Sydney, Logan, Megan, Jake, Troy and Alexandria. He was blessed with a multitude of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A viewing will be held from 2-4 p.m. Friday at Blackmer Funeral Home in Grangeville. A graveside will be at 4:30 p.m. at Denver Cemetery, and a memorial will follow at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Grangeville.
Send condolences to the family to blackmerfuneralhome.com.