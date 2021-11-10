Thomas Leroy Simpson, 78, of Lewiston, was called home Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, with his family by his side.
He was born Jan. 5, 1943, to Lester Simpson and Bonnie McClain. He was the eldest of three children. He attended Prairie High School, graduating May 17, 1961.
After high school, he joined the United States Air Force and served four years. Shortly after, he was employed by Potlatch Corporation, where he worked as a machine tender for more than 30 years until his early retirement. As a young teen, he learned the meaning of hard work. He worked for various ranchers and farmers on the prairie, which contributed to his amazing work ethic throughout his life.
He had a love for the beautiful outdoors, especially Elk City where he spent most of his free time. He loved horses, hunting with his son, ATV riding, camping, fishing, visiting with friends and most of all, time spent with his children and family.
He lived a life full of laughter and joy and many cherished memories at his land in Elk City. He always said his favorite and biggest accomplishment in life were his two children, Wayne and Dusty.
He was preceded in death by his father, Lester Simpson; mother Bonnie Carothers; stepfather Bob Carothers; and sister Doris Bruegeman.
He is survived by his son, Wayne (Annette) Simpson; daughter Dusty (Dan) Jungert; grandchildren Brie, Ryann and Hillary; great-grandchildren Kadence, Abigail and Rylie; and sister Merle Johnson.
A celebration of life will take place from 1-4 p.m. Nov. 27, downstairs at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 1304 Main St., Lewiston. A reading will take place at 2:30 p.m.