Thomas L. Travis, longtime resident of Riggins, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at the age of 78. He succumbed to his injuries sustained in an auto accident. Tom was an avid hunter and fisherman. He had a passion for muscle cars, working with metal and creating art. His compassion for others inspired him to create one-of-a-kind coat racks and many other beautiful signs in which he enjoyed donating to those in need.
Tom is survived by his wife of 30 years, Tracy Travis; his former wife, Cleo Travis; his son, Rick (Lona) Travis and their two boys, Rylie and Tysen; and his daughter, Tammy Flechsing and her son Travis. He is also survived by two stepdaughters, Ryan Russell and Shea Shanahan; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; his brother Joe Travis, and two sisters, Sheri (Aaron) Wilson and Cindy (Fred) Koski; numerous nieces and nephews; and last but not least ... his beloved Pomeranian, Dusty Rose.
Tom was preceded in death by his father, Keith, and his mother, Lavon Travis.
Blackmer Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements and a celebration of life will be next spring. Send condolences online to the family at blackmerfuneralhome.com.