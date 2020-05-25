Thomas Kyle Groseclose, 86, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020, of old age at Sycamore Glen Adult Family Homes in Clarkston.
He was born Oct. 9, 1933, to Houston and Lillian (Dyer) Groseclose in Juliaetta.
He attended Juliaetta-Kendrick schools and later served in the U.S. Air Force for four years. In his free time he enjoyed reading and watching Westerns.
He married Virginia Marie Carpenter and they had four children together. They were married for 64 years. They lived in Waterloo, Iowa, where Thomas worked at the John Deere Factory until he retired in the 70s and moved to Freeman Creek Road near Orofino and lived there for many years.
He is survived by his four children, Roxanne (Frank) Shankle, Suzanne (Larry) Geffre, Kylene (Bill) Reasland and Neal (Debbie) Goseclose; 11 grandkids; and 15 great-grandkids.
He is preceeded in death by his parents; and wife, Virginia.
Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. A viewing will take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, 920 21st Ave., Lewiston. Graveside service will take place at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 27 at Cavendish Cemetary, 4386 Middle Road, Lenore. Rev. Craig Groseclose of the Cameron Lutheran Church will officiate the service.