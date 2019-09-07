Thomas John Segroves, “Tom,” was born May 26, 1941, in Orange, Calif. Dad passed at 78 years old Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in West Richland, Wash., surrounded by his children and family.
Dad married his first wife, Gloria Lyman, in Arizona in 1959. He had four children with Gloria: Glorilinda, Deborah, Danny (Herbie) and Karen. Dad had a relationship with Joyce Heddy and had a daughter, Tammy Matthys (Doug), who resides in Texas. Dad married Richette Vaughn in Idaho in 1966 and had four children: Chandra Thai (Dave), Tandra Camacho (Jose), Melissa Segroves and Christopher Segroves (Angie). Dad received a bonus daughter, Carrie Marksmeier, when he married Karen Rodriguez in 1984.
Anyone who had the opportunity to meet Dad knew that he had a wonderful sense of humor. He was always playing practical jokes and cracking people up wherever he went. Paps was the name he preferred over all others; the numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and even his kids use this term of endearment for him. We have the license plates to prove it.
Dad lived a very colorful life: He owned several businesses, worked in various industries and drove tanker truck. His true love was building and remodeling fixer-upper houses (he remodeled numerous houses during his life). Dad was a perfectionist at whatever he did (maybe even a little OCD). Dad will truly be missed by all who had the opportunity to know him. Dad had a great five years at Tri-Cities Terrace, where he met some wonderful people and made some great friends. Dad says the other tenants always scared him, especially Stacy and Boni. OK, Dad admitted he was the one that scared them.
Dad’s wishes were to not have any services. Dad has asked that you remember him as the prankster, jokester and comedian that he was. We want to send our gratitude to everyone who has been supportive of him during this time of sorrow. Paps, you will truly be missed. We love you more than anything in the whole wide world.