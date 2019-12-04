Thomas Joe LeClaire passed away Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at home.
Thomas was born Aug. 9, 1957, to Louis Le Claire and Naomi VanPelt.
He attended Madras High School in Madras, Ore., but dropped out to pursue auto body mechanics. He lived in Warm Springs, Ore., until 2005. He later lived with his mother in Juliaetta. Thomas was a grandfather to his grandchildren.
Thomas is survived by his sister, Donna LeClaire, of Keller, Wash.; brothers Arnold VanPelt, of Ohio, and Marlin LeClaire, David LeClaire, Zeke LeClaire, all of Oregon; sisters Cynthia LeClaire and Denice LeClaire, both of Oregon; sister Laurie Bob McMaster, of Nevada; sister Amelia Spaulding, of Lapwai; sister Jeanette Scott, of Montana; daughter Kaylie Eneas, of Juliaetta; granddaughter Delia LeClaire, of Juliaetta; and son Chezeray Starr, of Auburn, Wash.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Naomi Jan VanPelt; father Louis LeClaire Jr.; brothers Louis LeClaire III, Wallace LeClaire and Wadkins LeClaire; and sister Ragina LeClaire.
There will be a dressing at 2 p.m. today, followed by a viewing at Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home in Lewiston.