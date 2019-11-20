Thomas J. Curtis, 51, born Aug. 6, 1968, in Newark, N.J., to Arthur Curtis (deceased) and JoAnn E. Getz (currently of Federal Way, Wash.). In July 2019, Tom was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. He lost his battle with cancer Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019.
Tom was born the youngest of eight children. He is survived by his brother, Christopher (Vickie), of Tacoma; and his sisters, Mary, of Missoula, Mont., Debra, of Lewiston, JoAnn (Tony), of Marysville, Wash., and Joanie, of Vancouver, Wash. Tom is also survived by a stepbrother, James, of Lewiston; and five stepsisters, Jackie (Mike), of Bayview, Idaho, Janette (Greg), of St. Maries, Janean (Jim), of Idaho Falls, Jamie (Rod), of Rupert, Idaho, and Paula, of Spokane.
Tom was preceded in death by two sisters, Stephanie and Paula, and by a niece, Tanya.
In 1995, Tom married Synde Selvig, but they later divorced.
While Tom fathered no children of his own, he was an uncle to many nieces and nephews, and had several great-nieces and -nephews. Tom’s parents moved to Genesee when he was a small child, and that’s where he grew up, went to school and graduated in 1986. While Tom moved to Tacoma in 2005, he never forgot about all the good times shared with friends while growing up in Genesee. He reminisced with family members about them many times over the years.
Family will be holding burial services in Rosalia, Wash., following an April 25, 2020, celebration of life gathering held at the Eagles in Moscow.