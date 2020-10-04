Longtime Nezperce resident Thomas Hugh Puckett went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020.
He passed away peacefully at the Renaissance Assisted Living Community in Coeur d’Alene, where he had been residing the past two and a half years. Tom was a devoted husband, a loving father, a dependable friend and a follower of Jesus Christ.
He was born April 2, 1935. He grew up on the family farm north of Nezperce on Central Ridge with his parents and three older brothers. After graduating from Nezperce High School in 1953, he served in the Army for two years, during which time he studied diesel mechanics. Afterward, he attended Kinman Business University in Spokane where he met his future wife, Mary Lou Murray. They married in 1957 and moved to Nezperce to start their family.
Shortly thereafter, Tom began his career at the Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service (ASCS) and in time rose to be district director, traveling up and down the state. For nearly 10 years, he and his family rented acreage near Mohler and farmed it in their spare time. Upon retirement from ASCS in 1993, Tom continued his love of working with machinery by taking a job with the county, maintaining roads north of Nezperce and working harvest for various friends around the area.
Tom was a serving member and elder of the Nezperce Christian Church and active in the Masons, Eastern Star, Lions Club and Prairie Day Committee. He knew every farmer on the prairie and, as the saying goes, never met a stranger.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 63 years, Mary Lou; children Scott, of Latah, Wash., Melissa Panke, of Coeur d’Alene, and Mark, of Seattle; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hugh and Rhoda; brothers Ron, Al and Fred; and a baby son, Steven.
His family invites you to honor him and reminisce happy times at his memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, Nezperce Christian Church.