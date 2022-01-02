In the late night hours of Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, with his children by his side, Tom left this earth in the comforts of his home after an unprecedented 14 year battle with brain cancer. This “giant of a man” was well loved and he lived his life to the fullest, even after facing the adversities of illness.
Family was the pivotal essence of Tom’s life. He was the strong patriarch, husband, father and grandfather. He has been a major presence in the lives of his children and grandchildren, where his lessons and values will live on.
Tom’s pride and joy were his grandchildren: Logan, Brooke, Decker and Harper. He was honored to take part in influencing the various stages of their lives. He was their biggest cheerleader, and will forever be known to many as “Papa Tom.”
Tom grew up on a family farm outside of Indiana, Pa. The second of six children, Bob and Mildred instilled faith, hard work and humble character. Every year, he would tell the story of Santa visiting on the evening of Christmas Eve, but only after the cows were milked and farm chores were done. Tom lived his life with the values bestowed in childhood.
He joined the U.S. Air Force after attending college at Penn State University. While attending flight school at Eglin Air Force Base, Tom met the love of his life, Barbara, on a blind date. True to their characters, Tom took Barb bird hunting.
Stationed at Travis Air Force Base, he flew C-141s from 1971-76, where he logged more than 1,000 flight hours as aircraft commander. His squadron took an active part in the Saigon airlift of 1975, a task he was always honored to have taken part in. After his service, they moved to Lewiston where he put his forestry degree to use and accepted a job as a lumber salesman at Potlatch Corp. Tom loved his career working with customers all over the nation and retired after more than 30 years.
Tom was an outdoor enthusiast, and the mountains of Idaho were his playground. A weekend wasn’t lost if it involved flying, hunting, fishing, boating, riding horses or camping. The annual fall hunting trips with his dear friends and family were what he looked forward to the most and will be forever missed.
In his free time, Tom was a “fix-it” man. He was well known for “tinkering” with small engines, woodworking, and in general getting himself into mischief. His “little” projects were an important part of his life, and in many ways kept him going. His tools of the trade often involved duct tape and gorilla glue.
He was also an avid gardener with an immaculate yard. In his later years he learned to bake pies from his fruit trees and walnuts that did not lack character. Boy, did he love his sweets.
Tom is preceded in death by his wife, Barbara; his mother, Mildred, and father, Robert.
He is survived by his children, Rob (Tabitha) and Amy (Kyle) Augenstein, and his grandchildren, Logan (Josie) Chase, Brooke Chase (Benjamin Stowell), Decker and Harper; brothers, Stanley (Barabra), Richard (Susan) and Ronald (Janet); sisters, Patricia Skidmore (Jay) and Roberta Mentch (Jim); a host of nephews and nieces; and beloved friends who he considered family.
This gentle, loving, caring and wonderful man has left a permanent mark etched on our hearts and will be supremely missed by all who knew him.
The family would like to thank the countless health care providers who cared for Tom over the years. A special thank you to the caregivers who gave him the ability to stay in this home — Matt and Michelle Parson and Michelle Foster at Open Arms Home Care, Chris Jones, and Dale and Stephanie Allen.
Family, friends and others whose lives Tom touched are invited to honor this humble man. A public viewing will be held from 4-6 p.m. Thursday at Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at All Saints Catholic Church with a Rosary at 10:30 a.m. A graveside service with honor guard will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Jackson Pay it Forward Foundation at jacksonspayitforward.com or 3527 Eighth St. C., Lewiston; or to All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston.