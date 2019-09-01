Thomas Eugene Foster, 71, of Fernwood, Idaho, and formerly of Lewiston, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at Benewah Community Hospital, from cancer.
Thomas was born April 1, 1948, to Eugene and Dona (Nelsen) Foster in Sioux Falls, S.D. He attended Washington High School and Southeast Area Vo Tech, both in Sioux Falls. Thomas served in the U.S. Navy from 1969 to 1973. On June 2, 1979, he married Peggy Gross in Bridgewater, S.D.
He also worked construction, set up manufactured homes and worked for Lyle Reagan fire and flood restoration at Lewiston Carpet Cleaners, and later was a business manager at Headmasters School.
Thomas volunteered in the building and grounds committee and served on the council at Grace Lutheran in Lewiston. He was also an assistant scout master for his son’s troop.
Thomas is survived by his wife, Peggy, of Fernwood; daughter Justina, of Lewiston; son Paul, of Lewiston; granddaughter Amyriah, of Lewiston; adopted grandson Garrett Bruna, of Boise; brother Richard Foster, of Sioux Falls; sisters Pamella Lange, of Quartzsite, Ariz., and Gloria Foster, of Sioux Falls; six sisters-in-law; and five brothers-in-law.
He was preceded in death by his father, Eugene Foster, and mother, Dona Foster; brother Larry Foster; sister Beverly Foster; in-laws Clarence and Laura Gross; and special aunt Agnes Stern Hofer.
A funeral is set for 1 p.m. Sept. 14 at Grace Lutheran Church in Lewiston, with the Rev. Peggy Harvey-Marose. Memorial donations can be sent to Grace Lutheran Church or the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston.
