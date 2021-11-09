Thomas “Doc” Joe Cash, 82, of Winchester, passed away Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Clearwater Heath and Rehab Care Center in Orofino because of COVID-19 pneumonia complications. He was born Dec. 22, 1938, in Grangeville, to Joseph Armstrong Cash and Violet Marie (Lamb) Cash.
Thomas’s family moved to Winchester in 1948 by horse and wagon, primarily so his father could work in the newly built lumber mill there. Thomas was one of eight children. He attended the Winchester Community School where he graduated in 1955. In the years following, Thomas enlisted in the Army and from 1960-63 he served as a weapons instructor in the Korean War. He spent five years after that service in the Army Reserves.
After his time in the military, Thomas began a lifelong career in the logging industry where he was a well-known and respected sawyer. After his logging stint he also dabbled in the mining trade in both the Florence area as well as near the Lower Salmon River. During his time with family, Thomas became known as the resident “doctor” of animals. The Cash family has an affinity for nicknames and after the nickname “Doc” was given to Tom, it stuck with him throughout life. As anyone who knew him could attest, that love of animals was a vibrant force in his life.
Doc enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, woodcutting and most anything outdoors. He spent a number of years traveling around the countryside with his special friend, Julia Shillings, and they were always out for a good adventure. Another bond that Doc had was with his friend, Wally Eckard, who took him fishing and woodcutting on many trips that he held very dear. Doc also had a niece, Tanya (a.k.a. TJ) that would follow him nearly anywhere from the time she was able. TJ can relay some exciting hunting stories from those followings, such as the year she passed hunters safety and Doc led her into the middle of a herd of elk, surrounded as he “picked” the fattest cow to cull. According to Doc, TJ also became his “eyes and ears” as he needed to attend appointments in his elder years — but never his voice, he had that one down pat. He was very familiar in the town of Winchester for being the lil’ ol’ man who rides his lawnmower (or his “Lawn Chopper”) around town daily without fail, no matter the weather conditions.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Violet Cash; sisters, Marie and Linda; and brothers, Jim, Corky, Dave and Ricky.
He is survived by his brother, Kenneth-Sam (Kathy) Cash, of Lewiston; and numerous other nieces, nephews and family members in the surrounding areas.
Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life is being planned for later in the Spring. Arrangements are under the direction of the Blackmer Funeral home. Grangeville. Send condolences to the family to blackmerfuneralhome.com.