Thomas Charles Davis, 64, died Friday, May 1, 2020, of natural causes, at Clearwater Valley Hospital in Orofino.
He was born Feb. 6, 1956, to Greta Curry, in Springfield, Mass.
In his early years, Tom loved the outdoors. He enjoyed fishing and exploring with his cousins and dog, Joanie. He would spend many summer days with his beloved Grandmother, Georgiana, at Black Pine Camp. He learned to play the guitar at a young age and would entertain the neighborhood, playing Credence Clearwater Revival.
Tom traveled around the country and eventually settled in the Houston area where he worked as a heavy equipment mechanic. He was known for his generosity and kindness; he would give you the shirt off his back. He loved to ride his Harley and was always quite the ladies’ man. He will always have a special place in our hearts and will be missed.
He is survived by his mother, Greta Curry; and sisters Ronnie Jo Davis and Juney Gustaffsen. He was preceded in death by his sister, Emma Elder.
He will be cremated and no service is planned.