Thomas Alexander Shropshire was born Aug. 16, 1938, in Charleston, W.Va., and died from a prolonged illness Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, in Boise.
Tom was a 22-year veteran of the United States Air Force, serving in the Pacific area in the Vietnam War. After retirement, he became a manufacturing manager and quality control specialist for several manufacturing firms. He was the lead on the development of the Bradley proto-type at FMC in San Jose. Tom was an avid golfer and considered his favorite retirement job mowing grass in the early morning at the golf course so he could play golf in the afternoon.
Tom was married to and is survived by his wife of 35 years, Jamie Jenkins Shropshire. Jamie cared for him during this last year of his life. He was blessed with three surviving children, Chris, of Texas, and Brian and Sabrina, of Clarkston, and his grandchildren, Lauren, Naomi and Chris Jr.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Francis Shropshire, of St. Albans, W.Va.; his sisters, Sue Barker and Laura Smith of West Virginia; and his grandson, Allister Jarosz. He is survived by his brother, Bill Shropshire, of West Virginia; and sisters Beverly Shropshire and Patricia Morris (Skip), of Florida.
Tom loved all the Friends of Bill W., and it was a great pleasure to be of service to that community for 36 years.
A memorial service will be held in August 2021, in hopes that the pandemic will have subsided so that we can gather to celebrate his wonderful life. If anyone wishes to remember Tom with a gift, please do so by donating to a veteran’s organization that serves disabled or homeless veterans.