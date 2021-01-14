After a long, hard-fought battle, Thomas Albert Ransom went home to be with his Lord Jesus. He passed at 3 a.m. Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Chet and Marie Ransom; two brothers; and two sisters. He was also preceded by his first wife, Cathlene Gayle Ransom, and stepson Shane Hindry (Sande’s son).
He is survived by his sister, Hetta (Sissie Ransom) Mayer, and her four kids, Chuck, Denny, Terry and Kelly Jo; son Scott Ransom (wife Chanel) and grandsons Brandon and Chet Ransom; wife Sande Ransom and stepdaughter Kris Catherman (husband Dan); and grandchildren Jason Lee Catherman, Lea Catherman, Faith Calkins and Josiah Catherman, their spouses, and Shane’s daughters, Lacy and Autumn; and many great-grandchildren.
Tom was born Sept. 4, 1949, in Reno, Nev. He grew up in Loyalton, Calif., where at the age of 13, he went to work in the woods. At age 15, he began driving logging truck and he was hooked. Hauling logs was his passion from that point on. He also worked as a Hotshot firefighter in El Cerrito and for the Forest Service at Frenchman Lake Campground both in California. Tom and Sande met in Loyalton, Calif., and were married in Virginia City, Nev., in 1977.
In 1978, Tom, Sande and Kris packed up along with Don and Darlene Diffin and their three kids and moved to Idaho. Tom continued working in the woods and driving truck until he was forced to retire for medical reasons in 2006. He moved to Ferdinand in the late ’80s, where Sande still resides. Tom’s true loves were his family, especially his grandchildren, his many pets, driving truck, camping, hunting and fishing. He was deeply loved and will be missed.
“Truly, truly, I tell you, whoever hears My word and believes Him who sent Me has eternal life and will not come under judgment. Indeed, he has crossed over from death to life.” — John 5:24.
A service will be held at noon Jan. 30 at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Cottonwood for all who wish to honor and remember the life of this great man.
Arrangements are by Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville.