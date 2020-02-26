Thomas Alan White passed away at the age of 67 on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, after a seven-month, valiant fight with cancer.
Tom was born Dec. 9, 1952, to George and Donna White, in Lewiston. His closest friends called him “Tommy.” Most who knew him well will remember his fun-loving sense of humor. He graduated from Clarkston High School in 1971, and then went on to pursue a degree in psychology from Eastern Washington University. One of his greatest joys in life was to serve others. He was an Asotin County detective sergeant for 28 years for the city of Clarkston, a volunteer fire captain for 30 years and a crime victim advocate for the YWCA.
He taught criminology at both EWU and Lewis-Clark State College. He enjoyed participating in the annual firefighters’ boot drive. He worked as a school resource officer at CHS. Tom was a member of the Asotin County Rescue and Recovery Dive Team. He manned the sheriff’s patrol boat on both the Clearwater and Snake rivers. Tom was a member of the Masonic Lodge and the Shriners.
He is survived by his spouse of 17 years, Mary Jo, of Clarkston; sister Vicki Smith, of Puyallup, Wash.; and son Robert (Janelle) Drake, of Genesee. In 1984, Tom married Tamela Patchen and together they had a son, Joshua White, of Tacoma. He also has two bonus children, Erin Coursey, of Winchester, and Adam Coursey (Tori), of Craigmont; five grandchildren, Evan, (Karissa), Katey, Sophia and Caleb Drake; one great-grandchild, Laiken Drake; four bonus grandchildren, Shaylee, Shyanne, Sheradyn Stamper and Quincee Coursey; nephew Travis (Ashley) Hunter; cousin Mary (Greg) Romero; and other dear cousins.
He loved his friends and extended family dearly. In retirement, he could be found volunteering, camping with his family, attending family functions, spending time with his grandchildren and traveling with his wife, MJ, to Ireland, Hawaii, Pittsburgh and Washington, D.C. Their favorite trip was to Costa Rica.
Tom was an avid sports enthusiast. Every Friday he would get together with his friends, the Ol’ Farts (Our Late Friday Afternoon Relaxation Therapy Society), for a brew and to watch sports. For 30 years, Tom participated in annual river rafting. A special thank you to all of his friends for their continued support during these difficult months. Tom will be missed by all.
A celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at CrossPoint Alliance Church in Lewiston, with a luncheon to follow. Feel free to bring a dish to share.
Suggested memorials are to Clarkston First Christian Church, of which he was an elder and lifelong member, and Shriners Hospitals for Children — Spokane. Or remember him with an act of kindness.