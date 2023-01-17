Thomas A.E. Bear, 86, beloved husband, dad, grandpa, uncle and friend, began his eternal journey Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, with his family by his side.
Tom was born May 11, 1936, to Marquies and Esther Bear in Wadena, Minn. He was the littlest bear, joining sisters Arlene and Ella Mae. When he was an adolescent, he moved to Washington state with his parents. His sisters, who were older than Tom, remained in the Midwest, which always held a special place in his heart.
Tom worked at Pine Tree Apple Orchard in White Bear Lake, Minn., which was owned by his sister Ella Mae and Art Jacobson. Tom was a shy bachelor with a yearning for a family of his own. Art was making apple deliveries to a local grocery store and spotted a very attractive clerk who would be the ideal match for Tom. Art obtained her phone number and told Tom “Don’t goof this up.” Tom made the phone call and the rest is history; Tom married Pauline Alice Dahl on Sept. 29, 1962. Their beautiful marriage spanned 60 earthly years.
Tom graduated from the University of Washington with a bachelor’s degree in Broadcasting. Although we live in WSU Cougar Country, Tom will always be a University of Washington Husky fan. Tom worked as a news director at KXLE in Ellensburg, Wash. To advance his career, he accepted a position with the City of Ellensburg. Change is good, so he and his family moved to Spokane, where he worked for Spokane County. He and his family found their long-time residence in Lewiston, where he worked for the City of Lewiston and the Idaho State Tax Commission.
Tom and Pauline enjoyed many fun-filled years. They enjoyed traveling, playing games, watching Gonzaga basketball, cheering for the Green Bay Packers, going to the casino and most of all, time spent with family. Tom wore the title of Grandpa with honor. He treasured the time spent with each of his grandchildren and recognized and appreciated each of their unique talents and personalities. Family time is so important — not a holiday or birthday would go without a celebration. He loved silly jokes, laughing with family and friends and most of all spending time with those he loved.
Tom is survived by his loving wife, Pauline; children Greg Bear, of Garfield, Gwen (Jesse) Noah and Eliza Clark, of Clarkston, Pat (Cat) Bear, of Richfield, Minn., and Tracy (James) Ava and Ethan Hasenoehrl, of Clarkston; and his extended family in the Midwest.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff at Cascadia of Lewiston North for taking such excellent care of him.
A coffee hour in Tom’s honor will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, at Grace Lutheran Church, 3434 Sixth St., Lewiston. All are welcome to attend the church service, which begins at 9 a.m. Please come to share a story and a smile. Dad would never admit he was crying ... he would just say it was allergies. No tears, just happy memories.