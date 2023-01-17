Thomas A.E. Bear, 86, beloved husband, dad, grandpa, uncle and friend, began his eternal journey Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, with his family by his side.

Tom was born May 11, 1936, to Marquies and Esther Bear in Wadena, Minn. He was the littlest bear, joining sisters Arlene and Ella Mae. When he was an adolescent, he moved to Washington state with his parents. His sisters, who were older than Tom, remained in the Midwest, which always held a special place in his heart.