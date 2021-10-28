Theresa Jean Olivas, 65, of Clarkston, passed away Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at her home.
She was born Feb. 17, 1956, in San Leandro, Calif., to Frank Sylvia Jr., and Genevieve Underwood. She lived in Oakdale, Calif., until 1994 and lived in Grangeville from 1994 to 2006. In 2006, she moved to Clarkston.
Theresa graduated from Walla Walla Community College in 2010. She worked as a cook in food services.
Theresa married Elias Olivas in 1974. They divorced in 1984. She met Ron Daniels in 2002 and was with him until she passed.
She is survived by her boyfriend, Ron Daniels, of Clarkston; sons Justin Olivas, of Henderson, Nev., and Aaron Olivas, of Clarkston; son and daughter-in-law Jerod and Katie Olivas; 10 grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Theresa was preceded in death by her father, Frank Sylvia Jr.; mother Genevieve Underwood; brother Frank Sylvia III and sister Nancy.
A memorial service is set for 2 p.m. Saturday at the Lewiston Community Event Center.
Mountain View Funeral Home is handling arrangements.