Theodore “Ted” Arnold Weber, 67, years old, left us after a three-year battle with cancer Saturday, July 4, 2020. He was born March 10, 1953.
Ted left behind a loving wife, Debbie Willard-Weber, who has been by his side for the last 16 years and took wonderful care of him as he fought his battle with cancer. They loved each other deeply. Ted also leaves behind Kimberly Hughes, his biological daughter, as well as a biological son; two grandchildren, Steven Weber and Christopher Weber; two great-grandchildren; a sister, Paulette Pedersen; and a brother, Marty Weber.
Ted had numerous friends and family that loved him deeply and many people knew him from his long-standing business, Weber’s Auto Body, in Clarkston. The world will be a little lonelier without him in it but we know he is in a better place and no longer suffering from the effects of cancer, a horrible disease that so many people battle every day. We pray that advancements in health care will help to rid the world of these horrible diseases and that someday all cancers will have a cure.
Ted did not wish to have a public memorial service, but we just hope everyone will smile when they remember him.