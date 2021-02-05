Ted Folk, 95, a longtime resident of the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, died from complications from pneumonia Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in his Lewiston home surrounded by his wife and children.
Ted was born Dec. 26, 1925, in Lewiston to Ray and Freda Folk. He grew up in Lewiston while living with his grandmother. He also had a brother, Lyle, and a sister, Mary Ellen, both of whom preceded him in death, as did his parents.
Ted attended schools in Lewiston. His education was interrupted in 1943 when he enlisted in the Seabees. He served in the South Pacific until receiving a medical discharge in May 1946.
Ted’s working career also began in 1943 when he worked for a time as a diamond driller helper for American Lead and Zinc Co. at Metaline Falls, Wash. After returning from the service, he went to work as an edgerman for two small sawmills in the Troy and Bartlett, Ore., area. He worked with Vester Woods while there, and Archie DeGraf hauled lumber for these mills at the time. In 1947 and 1948, he worked for Oscar Carpenter on Webb Ridge. When the mill crew closed down in November 1948 for hunting season, Ted decided to work for Potlatch.
He started working for Potlatch in the unstacker. April 1949 found him moving to the machine shop as a blacksmith helper for Babe and Lester Howell’s dad. Ted estimated he made just about all of the anchor bolts used in the construction of the pulp and paper mill. In October 1955, he transferred to the paper mill where he worked as a millwright helper for Terry Monahan. He also was a helper for Harvey Dale and Victor Babino. In February 1957, he went to work on the roll grinder, retiring from this position after a career spanning more than 40 years.
Stock car racing held a great interest for Ted. He raced stock cars in 1949, 1950 and 1951. He then flagged for the races during 1952 and 1953. It was while flagging in 1953 that he sustained a broken leg when struck by a stock car.
Ted also received his pilot’s license and flew often between Lewiston, Walla Walla and Spokane.
Ted married Ann Hanshew Carstens on April 22, 1952, at Coeur d’Alene. They purchased and moved to a small farm in the Tom Beale area east of Lapwai in 1957, which they named The Wee Effort, raising grain and cattle. While living in the Lapwai area, Ted and Ann were members of the Lapwai Boosters and Ted served on the Lapwai School Board for eight years. He also served four years on a negotiating team for the school board. They also enjoyed picking old country dumps and restoring their newly found “treasures,” as well as collecting antique paperweights and watches, among other things. Ann died Dec. 9, 1973. Ted sold the farm in 1985, moving back to the Lewiston-Clarkston area.
He was a member of the Clarkston Moose Lodge. After he retired from Potlatch he held the titles of prelate (1989), junior governor (1990), governor (1991) and junior past governor (1992 and 1993).
Ted married Sherrian Milward Feucht on Sept. 9, 1989, in Clarkston. Ted and Sherry bought and sold antiques through their business “Old Folks Antiques.” He greatly enjoyed staffing booths with Sherry at various antique shows in the region, although Sherry is quick to point out that she was doing most of the “staffing” while Ted wandered around talking to everybody.
Besides his parents and siblings, Ted was preceded in death by his son, Raymond Carstens, of Clarkston; his daughter, Sharon Kenyon, of Lewiston; and one of his great-grandsons, Kenyon Pearson, of Clarkston.
He is survived by his wife, Sherry; sons Pat Rhoades, of Waitsburg, Wash., Steve Folk, of Freeland, Wash., and Greg Folk, of Lewiston; daughter Susan Folk Oyen, of Freeland, Wash.; as well as 20 grandchildren, 43 great-grandchildren, nine great-great-grandchildren, and one great-great-great-grandchild; as well as Buddy the cat.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. March 5 at Mountain View Funeral Home in Lewiston.