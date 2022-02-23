Theodore Edward Havens

Beloved father, grandfather and longtime Lewiston business owner Theodore “Ted” E. Havens died peacefully in his sleep Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at Living Springs Assisted Living Facility in Lewiston. He was 85 years old.
Our dad was born Nov. 10, 1936, in Kendrick, the second of four sons to the late George Havens and Martha Brammer Havens. He spent his childhood years growing up on the Havens Ranch, located on Havens Road on American Ridge between Kendrick and Troy. He graduated from Kendrick High School in 1954.
Ted married Marlene A. Sarbacher on Nov. 12, 1958. They made their home in Lewiston, where they had four sons together. They divorced in 1994, and our mother died in 1997.
In the late 1950s, Dad started Valley Drywall, one of the region’s largest and most prolific Sheetrock and drywall contracting companies. For more than 60 years, he owned and operated the business, working with dozens of area contractors and suppliers. During those six decades, he employed more than 100 people, often giving young people their first job. Many continued to work in the drywall business.
It is estimated that he and his company completed the interior drywall work on several thousand homes and businesses throughout the tri-state area — and he still has keys to prove it! Chances are very high that most people in this area have either lived in a home Dad worked on or have spent time in a restaurant, government building or commercial establishment that features some of his unique work. Sometimes, his customers even received a bill for the work.
Dad continued to work into his 80s, and his business was only fully shut down after he suffered a stroke in June 2020.
In his free time, Dad enjoyed numerous activities. He was a regular at Lewis-Clark State College Warrior games, where his seating section was like family. He enjoyed camping and fishing. Many family trips were made to Emerald Creek with the families of Bob Morgan and Jim Albright. Around the campfire, we kids were led to believe that hot dogs were made from pig intestines and chicken lips.
Dad had a vast collection of tools. When one was needed by someone, he would always have it — if he could find it.
He also enjoyed traveling, spending time with his grandchildren, and visiting yard sales and auctions. Sometimes, Dad even bought a thing or two. He could frequently be found having morning coffee with friends at Jeffrey’s or Rosauers. Dad loved a good story — so much so that you often heard it more than once.
Late in life, Dad developed an interest in rock hounding. He acquired a variety of equipment for the cutting and polishing of rocks, and he was an exhibitor at the annual Rock & Gem Show at the county fairgrounds on many occasions.
Ted’s family would like to thank the caregivers at Living Springs for the compassionate care they provided during the final 17 months of his life.
Dad was preceded in death by his parents and his older brother, Ira Havens. He is survived by his four sons, Douglas (Rebecca) Havens, Mark Havens, Keith (Elisa) Havens and Tony (Nikki) Havens, all of Lewiston; his two younger brothers, Charles (Patricia) Havens and Rayner (Billie) Havens, both of Clarkston; and eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
His funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday at the chapel at Mountain View Funeral Home at Seventh Street and Cedar Avenue in Lewiston. A graveside service and burial will take place immediately after at the Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens with a reception to follow. A viewing will take place from noon to 4 p.m. Friday at Mountain View Funeral Home. Memorial donations may be sent in Ted’s name to Interlink Volunteers at 549 Fifth St., Suite E, Clarkston, WA 99403.