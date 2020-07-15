Theodore A. Weber, 67, left this world on Saturday, July 4, 2020, in Clarkston, to be reunited with the main two loves of his life, Karen Weber and Patty Weber, who preceded him in death.
He was born March 10, 1953, to Gene and Dorothy Weber, in Troy.
Ted’s passion was his family and working side by side with them at Weber’s Auto Body with Patty. The business was started in the Seattle area before relocating to the L-C Valley in 1977. Patty and Ted worked together in the shop until her death on Nov. 28, 2003. He longed to be reunited with Patty since her death and can now rest peacefully with her for eternity.
He had many friends who will miss him terribly but will take comfort in the fact that he is no longer in pain. Ted is survived by two children; Kimi Dawn Weber Bodah and Michael Christopher Weber; as well as three grandchildren.
The family asks that in lieu of cards, donations can be made at the Lewis Clark Animal Shelter in memory of Ted.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.