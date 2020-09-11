Thelma V. Burcham, 95, of Lewiston, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at her home because of natural causes.
She was born July 29, 1925, in Newport, Wash., to Hugh and Dolly Kennedy. Thelma attended high school in Spokane. She married Frederick Burcham on Aug. 10, 1946, in Lewiston. He passed away May 11, 2008.
Thelma was a homemaker and mother and worked for Safeway for 23 years, retiring in 1987. She enjoyed growing flowers, all kinds of crafts, especially quilting, and playing cards and bingo.
She is survived by her sons, Terry L. Burcham and David (Teresa) F. Burcham; granddaughters Tammy Payseno, Nickkol Robinson, Lisa Davison, April McCullough, Kristina Monaco and Wendy Scorpio; grandson Travis Burcham; and nine great-grandchildren.
Thelma was preceded in death by her husband, Frederick Burcham; mother; father; three brothers; and two sisters.
Her family would like to thank the dedicated caregivers at Brookdale Assited Living where Thelma lived for 14 years and considered home.
A graveside service is set for 2 p.m. Wednesday at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens.
