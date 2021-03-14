Thelma Mae Hanks, 90, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Brookdale Lewiston from age-related causes. She was surrounded by family and was met with open arms by her Lord and Savior.
Mom, Grandma and Nana, as she was lovingly called, was born Oct. 28, 1930, in Southwick to Howard Leroy and Opal Odessa Southwick. Her family was the reason we have that lovely town of Southwick. Her parents were the first to have indoor plumbing and electricity, which she said was a very exciting time. She was the youngest of four children with three older brothers.
Mae attended school in Southwick and graduated from Kendrick High School in 1948. She and her childhood sweetheart, Edwin Hanks, married on June 25, 1949. They then settled in Lewiston where they raised their three children and enjoyed 62 years of marriage.
She was a homemaker until the children were in school, when she went to work for the school district cafeteria. She later found her passion for jewelry and started working for Best Department Store in North Lewiston. Years later she would become a grandma and decided it would be best to be home.
Faith was a huge influence on Mae and Edwin. They were members of the Orchards United Methodist Church and Orchards Community Church. They thoroughly enjoyed the community and would later volunteer for many years for the Senior Nutrition Program. Through the years, Mae and her sweetheart would share many hobbies including gardening, camping, picnicking, wood cutting, traveling, enjoying the company of friends and listening to the Old Time Fiddlers, just to name a few. After retirement, they had adventures with Oars Dories and drove for the company for four years.
Mae, or as we knew her, Nana, was amazing at baking and always had “monster” cookies in the cow cookie jar on the counter, as well as a backup container in the freezer for whomever might visit. Nothing meant more to her than family, and time spent with them was precious. She loved with all her heart and was always there for them.
In her twilight years, she moved to her “home away from home” at Brookdale, where she grew her “family” and was considered a loving angel on earth. She was very happy, engaged in many activities and made new friends.
Mae is survived by her daughter, Linda (Hank) Pecoff of Lewiston; son, Gerald (Renita) Hanks of Yakima; daughter-in-law, Rhonda (Eugene) Hanks of Milwaukee; grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin; son, Eugene; and great-grandson, Mason.
The family wishes to thank Brookdale Lewiston for their compassion and special care in her time of need. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. March 20 at Orchards Community Church. A graveside service will follow at Memorial Gardens in the Lewiston Orchards.