Thelma Lucile Andersen, 83, was born July 14, 1936, in Westlake, Idaho, to John “Nick” and Clesta “Chris” (Shears) Lunders. She died Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, in Woodburn, Ore.
Thelma worked in accounting most of her adult life.
She is survived by two sons, Darrel Wilks and Boyd Wilks; five granddaughters and numerous great-grandchildren; sister Linda Stolte, of Oregon City, Ore.; brother Bud Lunders, of Las Cruces, N.M.; and numerous nieces and nephews. Her younger brother, John N. Lunders, preceded her in death, as did her parents.
She enjoyed needlework of all kinds for a hobby and was also an avid reader.
No services will be held at her request. North Santiam Funeral Service of Stayton, Ore., is serving the family.