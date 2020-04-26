Theda E. Killgore, a lifetime Clarkston resident, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020, at the age of 89.
She was born June 6, 1930, to Howard and Clarice Gay, in Kellogg, Idaho. She was raised by Edwin and Clarice Hoffman. Theda loved the outdoors, doing puzzles, traveling and her beloved dog, Scooter. She was also a volunteer for several years for Democratic polling stations.
She is survived by her sister, Janice Ball; children Janet Andrews, Bruce and David Miller, Linda Woolsey and Jay Killgore Jr.; granddaughter Melyssa Andrews; and great-grandaughter Chelsea Andrews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister Joanne Hoffman; brother Carl Hoffman; husband of 49 years, Jay Killgore Sr.; and daughter Gail Ann Druffel.
The family would like to thank all the special people who provided care so she was able to remain at home.