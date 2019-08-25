Thais “Teddy” Spickard

Thais M. Spickard, 94, of Asotin, passed away Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019. She was born Aug. 14, 1925, to William F. and Norma Hostetler Hollenbeck.
Thais attended schools in Anatone and Asotin. She graduated from Asotin High School in 1943. She attended Lewiston Business College and graduated in 1944. She worked as a secretary for the state of Idaho. She was a princess of one of the first courts of the Asotin County Fair.
She and L.J. “Bob” Spickard were married March 31, 1946 — a marriage that lasted for 62 years. Bob passed away in 2008. They owned and operated the Asotin Market. They bought and lived on a ranch near Joseph, Ore. After selling the ranch, the Spickards started an irrigation equipment business.
They lived in Hawaii for 15 years prior to retiring in 1985. They returned to Asotin, where Thais remained until her death. She loved her home and neighbors of 30 years.
She is survived by her caregiver, Kim Berglund, whom she loved as a daughter; Bob Grimsey and Kim’s youngest son, Cameron Berglund (Thais thought of and called him her only grandson); Maggie Jones, her daughter; Angie and Taj, Jon Nelson and Mary, of Seattle, who all knew her as Aunt Thais all of their lives; Lareen and Mark Uptmore and their children, Raina and Mark and Ryan and Jenny Uptmore. She has two living nephews, Steve Spickard and Jim Holenbeck.
She was preceded in death by her husband, L.J. “Bob” Spickard; her parents, Bill and Norma Hollenbeck; her brothers, Billie and Jack Hollenbeck; her nephews, Jon Hollenbeck and Robert Spickard.
A graveside service is set for 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Asotin Cemetery.