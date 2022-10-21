Terry William Nab, 76, of Lewiston, passed away at his home Monday, Oct. 13, 2022, of natural causes. Terry was born Aug. 12, 1946, in Saginaw, Mich., to Lucille Burke and William Nab. He attended Arthur Hill High School and graduated in 1965, He then continued his education at Michigan Tech and received his master’s degree in environmental engineering and civil engineering.

He was a self-employed civil engineer from 1982-91, he then was employed at Wyatt Jaykin Engineering from 1991-99. He then became the owner of Progressive Engineering from 1999-2017, when he became self-employed again as a consulting engineer from 2017-22 and was a retired civil engineer at the time of his passing.