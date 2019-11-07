Terry Skaggs, 69, passed away Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, in Lewiston.
He was born Jan. 15, 1950, to Orvile and Beverly Skaggs, in Muncie, Ind.
The family resided in Indianapolis until Terry was 10. At that time, they moved to Baldwin Park, Calif. A few years later, the family moved to Juliaetta. Terry graduated from Kendrick High School in 1968. Terry then worked for his father, who owned Sundowner Camper Manufacturing. He later moved back to California and was employed by Desert Springs Resort.
In later life, he was employed at a ranch in northern Idaho. Upon retirement, Terry moved back to the Juliaetta community. His great interest was antiques. Terry was a very kind person and was loved by his family and longtime companion, Kim Arthur. Kim took good care of Terry during his battle with cancer.
Terry is survived by Kim; sister Jean Jordan; and many nieces and nephews. A special thanks to niece Lori Brocke, who spent long hours helping Terry; and thanks to Mike Holt, who stayed by his side during many hospital stays. Terry was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Carolyn Brown.
A memorial will be held at a later date.