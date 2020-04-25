Terry Lynn Van Meeteren passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at his home in Orofino, after a long battle with cancer.
He was born May 12, 1951, in Sheldon, Iowa, to Cordie and Mona Van Meeteren, and was the second youngest of 13 children.
He married Joanne Klostermann in 1972; they had three children, and later divorced.
Following his divorce, he spent several years in California and Oregon before settling in north central Idaho. There he met and, in 2007, married his partner and best friend, Jeanne, who survives him. He passed on their 13th anniversary.
Terry spent his life as a carpenter, operating his own business wherever he lived. His love of woodworking showed in the beautiful custom cabinetry he crafted. He also enjoyed playing pool and watching his beloved Chicago Cubs, especially when they won the World Series. In later years, he became a devoted Gonzaga basketball fan while still rooting for the Iowa Hawkeyes.
He is survived by his loving wife; his three children, Chris (Kara) Van Meeteren, Amy (Travell) Carothers and Shaun (Deanna) Van Meeteren, all of Iowa; six grandchildren, Kaylee, Whitney and Jace Van Meeteren, Damon and Dante Rodriguez, and Eliza Van Meeteren; and one great-grandchild, Kahlil Rodriguez. He is also survived by three sisters and eight brothers.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.